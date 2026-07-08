Rain and storm chances impact Country Concert weekend

DAYTON — An area of low pressure is setting up to our northwest and will push closer to the Miami Valley late week.

There are chances for rain and storms Thursday into Friday and again Friday into Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Storms look to be scattered in nature late Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours into Friday morning.

Any time after 7 PM north of Interstate 70 will be the best chance for scattered storms on Thursday.

Not everyone will get wet. Rain and storm chances will ramp back up early Friday after 5 AM through roughly 8 AM.

Keep in mind the storms will still be very scattered.

Futurecast

There will be a break late morning and early afternoon on Friday.

Scattered storms will fire back up after 4 PM and linger through Saturday morning.

Scattered does not mean widespread rain, but a handful of storms across the Miami Valley.

Once again, not everyone will get wet.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Rainfall Forecast

A few stronger storms can’t be ruled out.

Gusty winds of 60 MPH are the main threat. Localized flooding will also be a threat.

Dry soil and heavy rain rates mean the rain can’t absorb quickly enough.

Rainfall totals will amount to around an inch widespread, but isolated higher amounts are possible.

©2026 Cox Media Group