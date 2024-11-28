Rain, snow mix ends this morning; cold this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — A mix of rain and snow will end Thursday morning. But we see cold temperatures this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney continues to track this system. He has the latest timing on how long these frigid temperatures will stay in the area this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

The bulk of rain and snow continues to move east. It is expected to be out of the area after the mid-morning hours, Chaney says.

The rest of our Thanksgiving will be cloudy and cold with highs near 40 degrees.

It will get colder this weekend as highs will be in the low 30s on Friday and Saturday.

Single-digit wind chills are possible on Saturday morning. Chaney said we could also see a few snow showers south of Dayton Saturday night.

Highs will reach the upper 20s on Sunday with no warm-up in sight to start the new work week.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists will continue to provide updates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



