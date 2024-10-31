Rain, gusty winds could alter Halloween plans; Wind Advisory for some

MIAMI VALLEY — Rain and gusty winds could alter any Halloween plans on Thursday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, and Shelby counties in Ohio starting at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando continues to TRACK this weather pattern and has the latest TIMING this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

We will see increasing clouds on Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Rain is possible at any time on Thursday, but most likely appears to be between noon and 6 p.m. with lingering showers until around 8 p.m., according to Marando.

Futurecast for Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Most trick-or-treating starts after 6-6:30 p.m. The most widespread rain will push east, but some showers can’t be ruled out.

It will also be windy with gusts of 30-40 m.p.h. possible, and few isolated gusts could reach 45 m.p.h., Marando says.

Futurecast, wind gusts at 11 a.m. Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Highs will reach 73 degrees early Thursday but will cool through the 60s Thursday night.

There could be possible isolated power outages with the high winds, according to Marando.

We will update this story.

7 day forecast Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

