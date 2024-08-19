‘Railroad spike murderer’ temporarily released from prison after death penalty sentence

XENIA — A man who has spent decades on death row after he was convicted of murdering a woman with a railroad spike is out of prison.

David Lee Myers walked out of the courthouse on Monday, but the case isn’t over.

Amanda Mayer was 18 when she was killed in 1988. Meyers was the last person she was seen with, and he was arrested the next day and finally convicted in 1996.

He has spent the last 29 years in prison.

