‘Quite a disappointment;’ Community reacts to sudden closure of local entertainment center

ENGLEWOOD — After 17 years of bringing good times to the community, an Englewood staple has announced it’s closing its doors.

As reported on Thursday, Englewood Fun Center announced it was closing immediately.

As the online community reacted to their social media post, others noticed the center already being cleared out.

“They were taking some stuff out and we noticed they were messing with the putt-putt over there,” Leah Clay said. “And actually an employee inside and he said there’s nothing but batting cages in there.”

The center did not say why they’re closing for good but posted on social media in the past weeks that the center had been closed for maintenance issues. As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the lack of explanation has left people asking around.

“I had so many people pull up on me and ask me, ‘What’s going on next door?’ for like two weeks because they had a note on the door for maintenance,” Clay said.

Chelsea Tull is a mother of two. She told News Center 7 that she was “very surprised” by the closure.

“It was quite a disappointment,” Tull said.

Tull said the closure leaves the neighborhood kids with one less hangout spot.

“It really gave the kids something to do out of school,” Tull said. “You know, keep them out of trouble. We’re lacking playgrounds around here, so we’re very sad to see that go.”

News Center 7 reached out to the center for a comment, but we haven’t received a response at the time of this report.

