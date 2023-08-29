Quick-thinking deputies save man from fiery car crash in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — Two deputies rescued a man from a fiery car crash on Monday night in Spring Valley Township.

>>LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia: Storm upgraded to Category 2 system

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies McKennzie Smith and Alex George arrived on the scene of a one-car crash after a 9-1-1 call was placed.

The call specified that a van went off Anderson Road, through a guardrail, and into a cornfield.

When the deputies arrived, the van was smoking and no one was moving inside.

Deputy Smith’s body camera shows flames starting under the hood as she heads to the driver’s door.

The deputies found a 38-year-old man inside unresponsive.

>>TRENDING: WPAFB sheltering aircraft from Hurricane Idalia

The pair managed to unbuckle the man’s seatbelt, and then free his legs. Deputy George pulled him out of the passenger side front door.

Deputy Smith made sure no one else was inside the car while Deputy George pulled the man away from the car which quickly became engulfed.

Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger told News Center 7 that he is very proud of his deputies.

He believes without their quick arrival and action, the smoke and fire would have likely killed that man.

“There was no sign he was going to wake up anytime soon, they were able to move him. When paramedics arrived and got on scene they were trying to do different maneuvers to get him back to consciousness, he was in and out of consciousness through that period of time, so we don’t have any reason to believe he would have got out of that car himself,” Sheriff Anger said.

>>TRENDING: Man receives life sentence for 2018 killing, after previous conviction overturned

The man was transported to the Miami Valley South Hospital, but there is no update on his condition.

Sheriff Anger added that the person who witnessed the crash and called 9-1-1 was also part of the life-saving chain of events that saved this man.

©2023 Cox Media Group