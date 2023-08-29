WPAFB sheltering aircraft from Hurricane Idalia

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) will be sheltering military aircraft from Hurricane Idalia.

WPAFB will be expecting aircraft from various Air Force bases near the impacted areas of Hurricane Idalia. The aircraft will be arriving as soon as 4 p.m. today, according to a spokesperson.

>> Hurricane Idalia: Florida braces for powerful storm (live updates)

Miami Valley residents may notice increased aircraft traffic over the area for the next couple of days.

Arrival and departure times may change depending on the storm’s movement.





