Man receives life sentence for 2018 killing, after previous conviction overturned

MIAMISBURG — Chaz Gillilan, 34-year-old of St. Clairsville, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Tuesday.

He was convicted in connection to the 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Noah Kinser, according to Montgomery County’s Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck.

Gillilan’s conviction was overturned two years ago, but he was convicted again, on the same charges.

>>RELATED COVERAGE: Retrial begins for man convicted of killing Miamisburg teen

Kinser’s death occurred during a 2018 robbery inside a Miamisburg apartment, and during the incident, another teen was shot but survived.

During the robbery, shots were fired and two victims were hit. Kinser died from his injuries and the other victim, a 14-year-old girl, was shot in the hand, through her face, and in her chest, according to Heck.

After the shooting, the assailants fled the apartment. In 2019, three co-defendants of Gillilan, Jason Churchill, Dante English, and Daniel Simone were indicted on multiple counts in connection to the robbery and shooting, according to Heck.

On June 4, 2021, Gillilan’s jury found him guilty of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of possession of criminal tools, according to Heck.

>>TRENDING>> 10 Ohio towns ranked among top 50 ‘hottest zip codes,’ 2 local areas make cut

Gillilan was also found guilty on multiple counts of having weapons while under disability.

Two weeks later on June 18, Gillilan was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Two years later, on February 3, 2023, Gillilan’s conviction was overturned by the Second District Court of Appeals due to a change in the law concerning self-defense, but later in the year, on August 18 he pled guilty to two counts of having weapons while under disability, according to Heck.

One week later, a jury found Gillilan guilty on all counts and on Tuesday, August 29, he was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served at least 30 years.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Man sentenced to life in connection to Miamisburg teen’s death













©2023 Cox Media Group