10 Ohio towns ranked among top 50 ‘hottest zip codes,’ 2 local areas make cut

DAYTON — 10 towns in Ohio have been ranked among the top 50 ‘hottest zip codes’ for potential homeowners in the United States, according to Realtor.com.

For the past nine years, Realtor.com has ranked zip codes on where is most popular to live, and this year various Ohio zip codes made the cut.

This year, it is evident that the demand for closer commutes to metropolitan areas has played a role in where people want to live.

“Americans who have been shopping for a home in 2023, despite limited inventory and high mortgage rates that remain in the 6-7% range, are flocking to areas that are more affordable relative to the rest of the country, less expensive than their nearby metro area, or provide better value, offering more space at a lower price,” according to Realtor.com.

Ohio starts off the list with Gahanna securing the number one spot. According to Realtor.com, homes in this zipcode were priced 12.7% below the national median in June and more than a quarter of its population are 25 to 34 years old.

The next Ohio zip code is the Dayton-Kettering area, which ranked number 15. Homes in this area have a median of 23 days on the market and a median listing price of $287,000.

The second to last zip code featured on the list is Middletown, ranking number 48. Homes in Middletown have a median of 29 days on the market and a median listing price of $265,000.

“Homes listed within the Hottest ZIPs received an average of 3.6 more views per listing than in the rest of the country, and sold one month faster than average in 2023,” according to Realtor.com.

The remainder of the Ohio zip codes featured are as follows:

No. 18: Maumee near Toledo, Ohio.

No. 27: Howard near Mount Vernon, Ohio.

No. 29: Ashland, Ohio.

No. 31: Mansfield, Ohio.

No. 37: Wooster, Ohio.

No. 39: Chillicothe, Ohio.

No. 43: Medina, near Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio.

“Relator.com‘s Hottest ZIP Code rankings are based on an algorithm that takes into account two aspects of the housing market: 1) market demand, as measured by unique viewers per property on Realtor.com, and 2) the pace of the market as measured by the number of days a listing remains active on Realtor.com,” the website said.





