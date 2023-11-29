‘Pulls at your heartstrings;’ Holiday gifts intended for foster families destroyed in fire

DAYTON — Christmas presents meant for foster children and their families were ruined when the building they were being stored in caught on fire.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked to a local professor about how the community has stepped in to help out the families impacted. Watch on News Center 7 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Heartbroken for them, a professor and students at Sinclair Community College are doing what they can to help.

There are bins currently placed around campus where people have been dropping off presents every day to help around 200 families impacted by the fire.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story with how you can help out the families as well.





