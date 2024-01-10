‘Pull over and shut it down;’ Local semi-truck drivers explain how they prepare for strong winds

MIAMI VALLEY — Strong winds are moving into the Miami Valley tonight, and they can pose issues for people who drive high-profile vehicles.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire region. It began Tuesday at 7 p.m. and will last until noon Wednesday.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis talks to semi-truck drivers to find out what they do when strong winds roll in LIVE on News Center 7 Tonight.

“I’ve never been blown over but, I’ve had instances where I’ve looked in my mirrors and seeing my trailer beside me, instead of behind me,” one truck driver said.

