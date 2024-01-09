AM Wintry mix changes to all rain, strong wind gusts expected today; Chance for snow tomorrow

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire region starting tonight at 7 p.m. until noon tomorrow. This includes Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio. It is also in effect for Union and Wayne counties in Indiana.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. for Randolph County (IN).

Winter Weather Advisory for Randolph Cty (IN) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Wintry mix to rain early-- Rain and wind all day!

Scattered snow showers Wednesday

More rain/snow chances starting Friday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Precipitation quickly turns to all rain Tuesday morning and any snow that managed to accumulate quickly melts.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says driving conditions will be sloppy due to all of the rain. Eventually, rain becomes more scattered by afternoon.

Futurecast Wind speeds through 5 p.m. Tuesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Windy conditions are expected. Gusts of 30-40 m.p.h. are possible with a few gusts stronger than that. Daytime high temperatures reach the upper 40s.

Next chance for snow Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Colder with snow showers early.

Snow accumulation for Wednesay Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Accumulations will be light, around a half-inch or less, isolated in higher amounts up to an inch possible.

Total precipitation potential through Wednesay Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Windy again. Gusts to 40+MPH possible. Cold. Highs in the mid-30s. Wind chills in the teens to low 20s all day.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chilly with highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with precipitation arriving late day. Snow is possible early before we go to all rain for the afternoon. Snow is possible again by Friday night. High temperatures in the low 40s.

Futurecast for Saturday overnight Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: A chance for snow showers and much colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Drying out with mostly cloudy skies. Very cold. Lows in the teens, and highs in the low 20s. Single-digit wind chills are possible in the morning.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for snow. Cold with highs near 20 degrees.

