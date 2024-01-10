Commercial semi-truck overturns in Preble County Tuesday

GRATIS, Preble County — A commercial semi-truck overturned in Preble County on Tuesday, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

After 7 p.m., troopers from the Dayton post responded to reports that a semi-truck overturned in the 300 block of East South Street in Gratis.

The dispatcher said no one was injured and there were no road closures.

According to the National Weather Service, the entire region is currently under a Wind Advisory until noon Wednesday.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this crash and what caused the semi to overturn.

We will continue to update this story.

