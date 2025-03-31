Public asked to help identify man who stole $1.5K worth of lottery tickets

AKRON, Ohio — Police in Akron are looking for a man who is wanted for stealing more than $1,500 in lottery tickets.

According to police, on March 16, 2025, a man went into Damak Mini Mart on Tallmadge Avenue and took four rolls of lottery tickets and then fled on foot.

Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the man. If you have any information, contact Sgt. M. Joyner with Akron Police or the Akron Police Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

