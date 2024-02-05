‘Proud to be there regardless;’ Parents of Alter grad gear up to support him in 5th Super Bowl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Days from now the world will watch Super Bowl LVIII and an Alter High School graduate will get to play in his fifth big game.

Joe Thuney is an all-pro offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs.

News Center 7′s John Bedell sat down with Thuney’s parents in southern Montgomery County.

The Thuneys have been to Allegiant Atadium for regular season games before, but now they’re going there for Super Bowl LVIII.

The Big Game’s become a routine in their family.

They will be savoring another chance to see their son play on the biggest stage.

Most NFL fans know the Chiefs’ starting left guard as Joe, but at the Thuney house in Washington Township, you’ll hear Mike and Beth refer to the youngest of their four children just a little differently.

“Yeah, he’s Joseph. I mean, that’s what he was — Joseph Evan Thuney. So that’s what we call him. But his professional name is Joe,” Mike said.

The Thuneys will fly to Las Vegas on Wednesday to watch their son take part in his fifth Super Bowl.

He won two of three during his time with the Patriots blocking for Tom Brady.

Sunday will be his second with the Chiefs — where he protects Patrick Mahomes.

“I think that Joseph is kind of the secret ingredient,” Mike said. The Patriots in 2015 got beat by Denver in the AFC Championship because their offensive line gave up a lot of pressure. So They went ahead and recruited Joseph. Same way with Kansas City. They got beat up, their offensive line (did) against Tampa Bay. So they looked for Joseph as a free agent.”

The Thuneys will be at the Super Bowl with a small group of family and friends.

“Joseph got us tickets. I think we’re row 11 and close to the 40-yard line. So we have great tickets,” Beth said.

As of Monday, the Chiefs’ injury report lists Joe Thuney as questionable with a pectoral injury.

“I think that Joseph’s doing everything they’re asking him to do. I mean, they’re literally — the trainers and docs — are working with him all day long. He’s not able to practice, but he certainly knows the playbook. And if he can get out there, he’ll get out there,” Mike said. Either way, both Mike and Beth said they’ll be watching with pride as their son competes for another ring.

“We’re hoping for that ending. And if not, we’re glad to be there. Proud to be there regardless,” Beth said.

Beth said every time they go to a Super Bowl they can’t imagine another one because it’s so hard to get there.

Beth described it as “a thrill and nerve-wracking, but mostly a great time.”

