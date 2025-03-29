Protestors gather at local Tesla center, voice concerns about Elon Musk

MORAINE, Montgomery County — People gathered to protest Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency in Moraine Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Protestors gathered along the street in front of the Tesla Service Center on Dorothy Lane.

TRENDING STORIES:

People who attended the protest told News Center 7 that they’re worried about thousands of people losing services and benefits because of the widespread federal layoffs.

“Elon Musk is destroying our democracy by the reckless way that DOGE is operating,” the protest organizers said in their press release. “We are speaking out about Musk’s action and its effects on people’s lives and our democracy.”

Protestors told News Center 7 that they plan to continue to gather at the Tesla Service Center regularly until they see change.

Both President Donald Trump and Musk say the layoffs are part of an effort to save the country money. Their goal is to transform federal spending of contracts and grants, as well as be more transparent about how the federal government uses taxpayer money, according to the White House.

“He’s anxious to share what he’s finding, and a lot of things he’s told me in our private meetings, has said we have to make sure all the members understand the degree of the fraud, waste and abuse and how egregious it is,” House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said.

The president says he will use the savings from the Department of Efficiency’s effort to decrease the country’s $36 trillion debt.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group