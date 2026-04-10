Wallaby on the loose in Dayton

DAYTON — Authorities are searching for a loose wallaby in Dayton.
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Around 8:30 a.m., a wallaby was reported on the loose on Fourth and Perry Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
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The wallaby was at Sinclair College before it got loose, according to dispatch notes.
The animal was originally said to be a kangaroo, but is actually a wallaby, which is smaller than a kangaroo and a member of the kangaroo clan.
We will continue to follow this story and update as we learn more.
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