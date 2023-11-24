Protesters temporarily halt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK — Protesters temporarily interrupted the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as it marched through New York City.

The iconic balloons and marching bands had to veer around the demonstrators, who laid down in the street, according to CBS.

Video from an iWitness7 viewer shows protestors carrying a banner that states “Genocide then, Genocide now.” and “Pro Palestine”

Protesters then sit down in the street temporarily halting the floats behind them.

It is not known if any protestors were taken into custody.

The parade continued despite the protestors.





