New request could delay murder trial for Caleb Flynn

MIAMI COUNTY — A new court filing could delay Caleb Flynn’s murder trial.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Caleb Flynn was arrested in February in connection with the death of his wife, Ashley.

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She was found dead on Feb. 16 after officers received a report of a burglary and shooting at her home on Cunningham Court.

Investigators told News Center 7 that only Ashley, her husband, and their children were inside the home when she was shot.

Flynn was later arrested on Feb. 19.

His trial is scheduled to begin on April 28. However, Miami County Court of Common Pleas records show the prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to continue the jury trial on Monday.

“On Saturday, April 11, 2026, the State received an expert report and provided said report to Defense counsel on the same date. In order to comply with Criminal Rule 16(K) requiring disclosure of expert reports no later than twenty-one days prior to trial, the State would request a continuance of four (4) days,” the filing reads.

It also said the defense opposes the motion, but the state has not yet asked for a continuance in this case.

If convicted, Flynn faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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