‘Pride in playing here;’ Father-son duo continue tradition of Flyer Football at University of Dayton

DAYTON — University of Dayton Football is a tradition that not everyone gets to experience, but some families get to go through twice.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m., the University of Dayton Football team has four players now whose dads played football for the Flyers.

Flyer Football runs deep in the Lochow family, Gavin is a wide receiver there and his dad Steve was on the defensive line.

“It’s unreal. I feel like it’s it’s kind of crazy to comprehend,” Gavin said.

Gavin Lochow has played for the Flyers for the last two years, but more than 30 years ago, it was his dad putting on the pads.

“I was fortunate enough to get to live and be part of this experience once. Now I get to almost relive it all a second time. And it’s it’s been amazing,” Steve said.

Steve Lochow played on the Defensive line from 1990 to 1993 and said that it was a full-circle moment.

Gavin told News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher he didn’t feel any pressure to attend the same school but saw old Flyer memorabilia around the house growing up.

“I remember in the garage I’d see like his Dayton helmet and I was like, Yeah, that’s pretty sweet,” Gavin said.

With his son on the field, Steve said he hasn’t missed a game, including one in San Diego.

“You realize quickly that this whole experience goes quickly and we’re almost done with the sophomore year. And I don’t want to miss a thing,” Steve said.

Steve said it was emotional watching Gavin take the field where he used to play for the first time.

“It’s so fortunate how many people get to experience this? Not very many. And. The first game of the home game of the year actually got pretty emotional,” Steve said.

Gavin said he always finds his dad in the crowd from the sideline.

“He usually sits somewhere near the top. So I just take a glance that I know where you usually can hear him, too. So I find them pretty quick,” Gavin said.

Gavin said that playing for his Dad’s Alma Mater makes putting on his jersey a little more special.

“I think I take more pride in playing here. Like I for the for the name on the front of the jersey. I’m like like this is my dad’s legacy too like it’s not just mine. All the guys that played before me this is for them,” Gavin said.

Gavin and the rest of the Flyers will head to South Carolina and play Presbyterian today, and like always, his Dad will be making the drive and cheering him on from the crowd.

