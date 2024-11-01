Firefighters called to reported fire at Dayton school

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a reported fire at a school in Dayton Friday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Dayton fire crews were called to 1721 N Main Street, the Gem City Career Prep High School, at approximately 4:24 p.m.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
