Previously convicted child rapist sentenced after Best Buy workers find child porn on computer

TOLEDO — A previously convicted child rapist will spend 20 years in prison after hundreds of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) were discovered on his computer.

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Paul Speer, 56, of Toledo, has been sentenced to 240 months (20 years) in prison after pleading guilty in November 2025 to Receipt of Child Pornography.

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He was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release after imprisonment, pay $3,000 in restitution to victims, and pay $2,000 toward the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Assistance Act, which was established in 2018 to provide monetary assistance for victims of child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, in December 2024, staff members of a Best Buy in Toledo called the Toledo Police Department to report that a desktop computer that Speer dropped off for repair was suspected of containing CSAM.

A search warrant was executed, and a forensic analysis of Speer’s electronic devices revealed more than 570 images and videos of CSAM.

The files included depictions of toddlers being raped and molested, as well as several files including the molestation of prepubescent children and bestiality.

During the investigation, agents conducted a criminal history search of Speer and learned that in November 2000 he was convicted of three counts of rape of a child under age 13.

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