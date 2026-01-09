Power outages force closure of local Catholic school, cancellation of AM preschool in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Catholic school in Montgomery County is closed today due to a power outage.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
St. Peter School in Huber Heights announced shortly before 8 a.m. that it was without power and would be closed today.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Over 2,600 outages reported across region due to high winds
- Rain with high winds moving through Miami Valley
- Coroner IDs woman killed in crash involving ambulance in Butler County
The school is located on Chambersburg Road.
Additionally, Huber Heights City Schools announced there would be no AM preschool on Friday due to a power outage at the Studebaker building.
As of 8 a.m., there were over 2,300 power outages reported in Montgomery County as rain and high winds move through the region, according to AES Ohio’s live outage map.
>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<
Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:
- In the free WHIO Weather App in the “Closing” tab
- On whio.com on your mobile device
- On whio.com on your desktop
- On WHIO-TV, Channel 7, scrolling on the bottom of the screen
- On 1290 and 95.7 WHIO during your commute
For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group