Power outages force closure of local Catholic school, cancellation of AM preschool in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Catholic school in Montgomery County is closed today due to a power outage.

St. Peter School in Huber Heights announced shortly before 8 a.m. that it was without power and would be closed today.

The school is located on Chambersburg Road.

Additionally, Huber Heights City Schools announced there would be no AM preschool on Friday due to a power outage at the Studebaker building.

As of 8 a.m., there were over 2,300 power outages reported in Montgomery County as rain and high winds move through the region, according to AES Ohio’s live outage map.

