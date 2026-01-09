Local

Over 2,600 outages reported across region due to high winds

By WHIO Staff
MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power across the region on Friday.

As of 7:35 a.m., there are over 2,600 AES Ohio customers without power, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

Customers in the following Miami Valley counties are reporting outages:

  • Montgomery- 2,402
  • Preble- 97
  • Miami- 39
  • Shelby- 17
  • Greene- 1

