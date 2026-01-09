Over 2,600 outages reported across region due to high winds

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power across the region on Friday.
As of 7:35 a.m., there are over 2,600 AES Ohio customers without power, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.
Customers in the following Miami Valley counties are reporting outages:
- Montgomery- 2,402
- Preble- 97
- Miami- 39
- Shelby- 17
- Greene- 1
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
