Over 2,600 outages reported across region due to high winds

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power across the region on Friday.

As of 7:35 a.m., there are over 2,600 AES Ohio customers without power, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

Customers in the following Miami Valley counties are reporting outages:

Montgomery- 2,402

Preble- 97

Miami- 39

Shelby- 17

Greene- 1

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

