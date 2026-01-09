Rain with high winds moving through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Rain and high winds moved through parts of the Miami Valley on Friday morning.
As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, a line of heavy rain with strong winds moved through the region.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn said that the City of Dayton set a record high of 62 degrees just after 2:30 a.m.
Matt Bruning from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) posted a photo on social media that showed rain with strong winds at the I-75/70 interchange.
“Torrential rain and high winds as a front moves through Ohio. It is coming down in buckets in Dayton,” he said. “Be extra alert for quickly changing conditions this morning.”
We will continue to update this story.
6:53AM: Torrential rain and high winds as a front moves through Ohio. It is coming down in buckets in Dayton at the I-70/75 interchange. Be extra alert for quickly changing conditions this morning. pic.twitter.com/yaKnTQSgjW— Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) January 9, 2026
