Rain with high winds moving through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Rain and high winds moved through parts of the Miami Valley on Friday morning.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, a line of heavy rain with strong winds moved through the region.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn said that the City of Dayton set a record high of 62 degrees just after 2:30 a.m.

Matt Bruning from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) posted a photo on social media that showed rain with strong winds at the I-75/70 interchange.

“Torrential rain and high winds as a front moves through Ohio. It is coming down in buckets in Dayton,” he said. “Be extra alert for quickly changing conditions this morning.”

6:53AM: Torrential rain and high winds as a front moves through Ohio. It is coming down in buckets in Dayton at the I-70/75 interchange. Be extra alert for quickly changing conditions this morning. pic.twitter.com/yaKnTQSgjW — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) January 9, 2026

