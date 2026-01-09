Record warmth with rain this morning, cooler weekend ahead

DAYTON — Good morning, and happy Friday to all of you! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you. The calendar reads January 9th, but the thermometer is reading more April like than January this morning. We already broke the record high for January 9th! We had been talking about this chance all week long.

Record

The record high took place around 2:30 AM this morning at the Dayton international Airport. For reference, these are highs we generally see in April! However, this does not break the all-time warmest January day ever, or even close to it. That took place on January 21, 1906 (75 degrees).

Today High

We may warm up another degree or so this morning as rain moves through. Eventually, temperatures will fall to near 50 degrees by the time you come home from work.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Today

It has been a dry month so far, so it is nice to see some rain moving through this morning. Most of this ends before 11:00 AM this morning, but after that is when temperatures fall.

Winds

Expect windy conditions to continue through much of the day. You will find an abrupt decrease win winds after sunset this evening. Any loose items can be blown around. Winds will be south for now before changing to westly this afternoon.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Weekend

More rain showers are likely on Saturday before we turn sharply cooler with highs near 30 on Sunday! There may also be a few flurries flying around!

Sunday

Additionally, wind chills make a sharp return as well by Sunday morning! So, those Winter coats that have been in the closet this week can be taken out and ready to go by Sunday morning. Have a great day!

©2026 Cox Media Group