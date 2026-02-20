Power outage closes local library

DAYTON — A local library had to close for the remainder of the day due to a power outage.
The closure impacts the West Branch of the Dayton Metro Library at 300 Abbey Ave.
The library did not say if they are expected to be open on Saturday.
We will continue to follow this story.
