Power outage cancels classes today at Dayton school

DAYTON — A power outage has canceled classes at a Dayton school for Monday.

Horizon Science Academy (HSA) said that their elementary and high schools will be closed on Aug. 26, the school said on its website.

This is is due to a power outage in their school building.

HSA is located at the 200 block of Shoup Mill Road in Dayton.

Their first day of classes was on Aug. 8.

