Power issues force some Sinclair College buildings to open late today

DAYTON — Some Sinclair College buildings are opening late due to power issues today.

The community college wrote on social media that Buildings 1-7 will be closed until noon today.

This is at Sinclair’s Dayton campus.

“On-campus classes and labs in Buildings 1 through 7 will begin at noon,” they said. “Sinclair Community College employees who work in Buildings 1 through 7 will work from home/remotely during the delay if able to do so.”

All online courses delivered via eLearn, including online courses with scheduled meeting times, will meet as scheduled, the community college added.

Students with internships and apprenticeships should report to their work site.

