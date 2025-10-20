Potted tree, shrub seedlings to be given away this week

XENIA — The City of Xenia Tree Committee, in partnership with the Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District, will distribute native potted tree and shrub seedlings this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The distribution will be Friday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Xenia Station on S. Miami Avenue.

TRENDING STORIES:

Participants in the giveaway can receive up to two potted seedlings, with varieties including Red Maple, Paw Paw, Red Oak, and Eastern Redbud among others. This initiative is supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Forestry and the Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The City of Xenia Tree Committee is an all-volunteer group that meets monthly to discuss and implement local environmental projects. They gather on the first Tuesday of each month at the Xenia Service Center.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group