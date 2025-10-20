Potted tree, shrub seedlings to be given away this week

XENIA — The City of Xenia Tree Committee, in partnership with the Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District, will distribute native potted tree and shrub seedlings this week.
The distribution will be Friday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Xenia Station on S. Miami Avenue.
Participants in the giveaway can receive up to two potted seedlings, with varieties including Red Maple, Paw Paw, Red Oak, and Eastern Redbud among others. This initiative is supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Forestry and the Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District.
The City of Xenia Tree Committee is an all-volunteer group that meets monthly to discuss and implement local environmental projects. They gather on the first Tuesday of each month at the Xenia Service Center.
