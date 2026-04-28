Debris, flooding expected after overnight storms through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Storms moved through the Miami Valley overnight, bringing strong winds.

Thousands of people are without power due to downed lines and snapped power lines.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is in the Miami Valley with storm damage LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

>>Thousands without power after storms moved through the area<<

Localized flooding can cause issues in some areas.

Interstates are facing ponding over roadways.

Debris is possible from downed trees and limbs after last night’s storms.

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