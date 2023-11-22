‘Potential disaster;’ Local police explain why roadways are dangerous during holiday travel

DAYTON — Well over 2 million Ohioans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, and many of them will drive.

Extra law enforcement will be patrolling the roadway to make sure people stay safe.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with the Dayton Police Department to figure out what they will be looking out for on the roads through the holiday weekend.

In 2021, 361 people died on the roads over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Dayton police say Thanksgiving is one of the most dangerous holidays to travel, but they are determined to make a difference.

The aggressive driving, the tailgating, the extreme speeds, we see all those things, especially on the highway system,” Dayton Police Sergeant Gordon Cairns said.

Dayton police, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, and a lot of other people will be out all throughout the weekend.

They’re not trying to slow down everyone’s trip, just the people that endanger the safe arrival of thousands.

“A lot of crazy driving, just the way people drive,” Dayton resident Jocelyn Taylor said.

Taylor says it’s tough to stay safe because of how people drive on the freeway.

“They do, they cut in and out of traffic, they get close to a car,” Taylor said.

“Holidays, it’s always like that, you’re going to see a lot of traffic, cutting in and out,” Dayton resident Gary Harris said.

Harris was thinking about taking a trip this weekend, but he knows that he would have a lot of things to keep an eye on if he did.

“Traffic, state troopers, wild drivers, drinking and driving,” Harris said.

“All those things can be a recipe for potential disaster on roadways if you’re not paying attention,” Cairns said.

Cairns said DPD, like many other agencies, will have extra patrols all weekend.

He said roads are typically packed during the holidays.

It’s important to slow down and plan ahead before leaving for the trip, he said.

“It can make your travels that much easier and maybe we don’t get so frustrated, we don’t get into any road rage incidents,” Cairns said.

Dayton police emphasized the importance of seat belt use during these trips.

