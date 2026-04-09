Post office resumes delivery in local neighborhood months after loose dogs halt service

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Mail carriers are back to delivering mail in a neighborhood after people there went two to three months with no service.

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They reached out to our I-Team when they stopped getting their bills and medications in the mail.

The post office blames two loose dogs for stopping delivery.

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It was quite the delivery at Bruce Hobson’s house in Harrison Township.

“It would take a long time to go through all that mail to make sure you don’t miss anything,” Hobson said.

When News Center 7 first talked to Hobson last month, after he reached out to the I-Team for help, he told us he and his wife hadn’t gotten the mail delivered at their home for two to three months.

And Hobson said, they rely on the mail for important deliveries.

The mail had stopped on his block because of two loose dogs at one of his neighbors’ houses.

They had to make the three-mile drive to their post office on Salem Avenue to pick up mail.

But now, Hobson and his wife said mail delivery has been back without interruption for the last two to three weeks.

After News Center 7 talked to the Post Office for our original report last month, we reached back out to the Postal Service and asked: What’s changed on Dorset Drive?

In a statement, the Post Office told the I-Team:

“As mentioned previously, the mail carrier will attempt delivery as long as the dogs are restrained.”

Montgomery County’s animal control agency told the I-Team in a statement that since we last talked to them last month:

“The Animal Resource Center has completed its investigation. Our Animal Care and Control Officers issued two nuisance dog designations as well as two citations for dogs running at large. Those have been filed with the Vandalia Municipal Court.”

“I think it’s unfair that we was penalized for a problem we didn’t create,” Hobson said.

He’s still upset about the pause, but Bruce is glad his batch of mail is back.

“I think with you stepping in, that kind of puts a little pressure on the Post Office to make sure we get our mail back again. So if we hadn’t done that, we probably still would have been waiting to get our mail,” Hobson said.

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