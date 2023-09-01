Portions of State Route 48 dedicated to fallen Army Rangers from Kettering

KETTERING — Friday afternoon a road naming dedication ceremony took place to honor fallen army rangers from Kettering.

This involves two sections of state Route 48.

Between David and Rahn roads will be called Sgt. Kevin J. Lannon Memorial Highway.

Between David and Stroop roads is now the Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas Memorial Highway.

“We are grateful to have them all in our hearts. Every time we drive by those signs reflect, think about our freedom, and thank those who have served.” Jacque Fisher, Kettering city council member said.

Lannon was 21 when he was killed in Grenada in 1983.

He posthumously received the Bronze Star with Valor for his actions

Thomas was 23 when he was killed in April 2017 during a raid on an ISIS-K compound in Afghanistan.

He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

