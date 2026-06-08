TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks 2 lanes on I-75 in Harrison Twp.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Harrison Twp., a crash has blocked the two left lanes on southbound Interstate 75, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Images from the scene show one car on its top.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

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Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

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