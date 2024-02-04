Popular Miamisburg restaurant closes its doors for good

MIAMISBURG — A popular local restaurant has officially closed.

Backwater Voodoo, located at 103 S. 2nd Street in Miamisburg, announced in a social media post that its last service was Saturday.

“Over the past few days, there were some key developments toward handing over the Backwater Voodoo space to a new tenant - and unfortunately, we made the difficult decision to cease operations,” the post said.

News Center 7 previously reported the owners of Watermark Restaurant announced the restaurant would soon be on the market. Due to combined ownership, Backwater Vodoo would also be up for sale.

Watermark’s last dinner service was on Jan. 27.

Posted by Backwater Voodoo on Sunday, February 4, 2024





