Popular Dayton restaurant hosting 8th annual Oyster Fest

DAYTON — A popular Dayton restaurant is launching its 8th annual Oyster Fest this week.

Lily’s Dayton, located in the Oregon District, is hosting Oyster Fest from Wednesday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 4.

The promotion will feature raw and cooked special oyster preparations alongside the restaurant’s full tropical-inspired dinner and cocktail menu.

>> ‘He was genuine;’ Neighbors reflect on relationship with Harrison Twp. man who died in house fire

The restaurant said the specials will be served nightly at dinner service only.

The menu will include oysters on the half shell, oyster shooters, oysters “cochon-feller,” fried oyster oreganata, shrimp and oyster gumbo, fried oyster po-boys, and more.

For more details or to see the full menu, you can click here.





©2024 Cox Media Group