Popular Dayton restaurant destroyed by fire sets opening date for new location

WEST CARROLLTON — A longtime Dayton restaurant destroyed by fire is getting ready to open its doors at a new location.

Legacy Pancake House will have its grand open in West Carrollton on June 20, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Legacy Pancake House’s N. Keowee Street location was destroyed by a massive fire in October.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the owners had found a new home for the restaurant. They purchased the site of Holly’s Home Cooking on E. Dixie Drive.

Previously, the owners were aiming to open in April but had to push that back because of delivery delays.





