Popular Dayton donut shop temporarily closed due to family death

DAYTON — A popular Dayton donut shop is temporarily closed due to a family death.

The owner of Stan the Donut Man told News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright that her mother, Janet Foster, passed away and the store will be closed for a few days.

The donut shop posted on social media that they closed Friday afternoon, but will be back open later this week.

“We will reopen at 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 24th,” the shop said.

Foster owned Stan the Donut Man for over 24 years, according to her online obituary.

Her funeral service will be held today.

There will be a visitation at 11 a.m. at Tobias Funeral Home on Watervliet Avenue.

Funeral services are scheduled this afternoon at 1 p.m.

Janet Foster Photo contributed by Tobias Funeral Home (Tobias Funeral Home/Tobias Funeral Home)

