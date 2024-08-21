Popular bar, tavern to close after 40 years

RIVERSIDE — A popular local bar and tavern announced it will soon close its doors.

Clancy’s Tavern, located at 5514 Burkhardt Road, said in a social media post that it will permanently close on September 14.

“This decision, though bittersweet, is made with a heart full of gratitude for the friendships we have made over the years,” the post said.

Customers are asked to use any gift cards before Sept. 14. The business will continue to operate under normal hours up until its final day.

“It has been a privilege to serve this community for 41 years,” the post said.

