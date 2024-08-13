Police warns of scam phone calls from fake officers in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Police have issued a phone scam warning.

Riverside Police wrote on social media that several people have reportedly received phone calls from people claiming to be from their department.

They tell the caller that a warrant is out for their arrest due to financial or fraud charges.

The department says this is a scam.

They said people should not share personal or financial information with anyone over the phone.

