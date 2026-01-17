Police warn of phone scam targeting bank customers in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Local police are warning about a phone scam targeting bank customers.

Centerville Police wrote in a social media post that scammers are spoofing bank phone numbers or calling from a 1-800 number.

They pose as bank fraud investigators and ask people for their one-time authentication or verification codes, according to the social media post.

“Once those codes are shared, scammers gain access to the account and quickly drain funds,” the department said.

The scammers often disguise their phone numbers using toll-free numbers, making it difficult for victims to recognize the deception, the department stated.

Centerville police said that people should not rely on caller ID alone, as phone numbers can be falsified.

If individuals receive these calls, hang up immediately and contact their bank directly using the official number found on their debit or credit card or on bank statements, the department said.

Contact Centerville Police at (937) 433-7661 if anyone suspects they have been targeted or victimized.

