Police warn to lock up after 16 vehicle thefts reported in Kettering

KETTERING — Police are warning people after a string of vehicle thefts in part of Montgomery County.

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The Kettering Police Department said in a social media post that they received 16 vehicle theft reports back in February.

Some incidents involved the vehicle being broken into, even when that vehicle was locked.

But many include unlocked cars, and sometimes, even the keys were left inside, according to the social media post.

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The department has these reminders:

Lock your vehicle (yes, every single time, yes, even at your home, yes, even if it’s only for a minute)

Remove your keys and all valuables from the car

Invest in a steering wheel lock

Invest in a Faraday bag to carry your key fobs in

The department also suggested that if people have a security system, they could point cameras toward their vehicles.

That way, they can see if anyone suspicious is looking inside.

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