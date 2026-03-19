Drivers deal with high gas prices as Iran war continues

MIAMI VALLEY — Gas prices continue to increase across the country.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is on Pump Patrol. He is checking gas prices across the Miami Valley LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The current average for a gallon of gas in Ohio is $3.73, according to AAA’s website.

That is a 30-cent increase from a week ago. It’s also up about 95-cents from a month ago.

Hershovitz says it’s all tied to the Strait of Hormuz.

It has been blocked since the war broke out. The blockade has prevented oil supplies from getting through and sent oil markets into a frenzy.

Gas price experts say that prices will not go down until the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

“Oil is not still flowing through the Strait of Hormuz; that is the vital thing that is impacting oil,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GusBuddy.com. “Normally, 20 million barrels of oil per day. That’s more than 7 million barrels more than the US produces flow through the Strait every day. That’s why this is so profoundly impactful.”

Visit this website to find the lowest gas prices in your neighborhood.

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