Man arrested, accused of coercing minor to send explicit photos

BUTLER COUNTY — A man is accused of coercing a minor to send explicit photos.
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On March 10, detectives with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were notified that a juvenile had disclosed that she was being sextorted by Brandon Anderson.
Detectives searched a home in the 1400 block of Silver Lane in Hamilton and said that Anderson, 40, attempted to stop them from entering.
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Multiple explicit photos of prepubescent girls were found on devices belonging to Anderson, detectives allege.
Anderson was arrested and charged with obstruction of official business and pandering obscenity involving a minor.
Due to the volume of content discovered, the investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim, or knows someone who may have been a victim, is asked to contact Detective Partin at 513-785-1252.
We will continue to follow this story
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