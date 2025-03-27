Police warn about increase in Microsoft phone scams

WEST CHESTER — A local police department has issued a scam warning about increasing fake Microsoft phone calls.

The West Chester Police Department posted on social media that they have received calls about an increase in scams involving criminals claiming to be from “Microsoft.”

“The scam involves a ‘virus’ notification with a number for ‘Microsoft.’ The victims call the number and are advised to purchase gift cards and provide the information to ‘Microsoft,’ or go to a Bitcoin ATM and send funds,” the department said.

They said people can protect themselves by doing the following:

Ignore unsolicited pop-ups or calls claiming to be from Microsoft.

Never send money or share financial information with unknown contacts.

Verify directly whether a contact is legitimate by contacting Microsoft or any service provider through official channels.

The department said people should stay vigilant and share this scam warning with friends and family.

