Police training taking place at Centerville middle school today

CENTERVILLE — Centerville Police will be conducting training at a middle school today.

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Officers will be at Tower Heights Middle School today for training, the department announced on social media.

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This is the first of four training dates this month. Officers will also conduct training on June 12, 22, and 24.

Residents may notice an increased presence around the school during the training.

The trainings are planned to help enhance officer preparedness.

“We appreciate your understanding and support as we continue to invest in training that helps keep Centerville safe,” the department wrote.

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