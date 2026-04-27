Police track down ‘usual suspects’ after swift getaway

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police had to chase down some fluffy suspects this weekend.
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A Huber Heights officer apprehended the ‘short and stout’ lawbreakers after they briefly escaped on Sunday.
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Fortunately, the pup’s little legs made it hard for them to make a swift getaway.
All the puppies were safely returned and ready to plot their next escape.
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