Police seize ‘holiday stash’ of cash, drugs in Ohio

EUCLID — Officers were not expecting this type of “White Christmas” in Northern Ohio.
The Euclid Police Department wrote in a social media post that narcotics officers executed a search warrant on a drug trafficker.
They seized a “holiday stash” of cash and drugs so it would not make it “under anyone’s tree.”
Officers seized an assault rifle (AR) pistol, over $4,200 in cash, and 40 grams of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack.
