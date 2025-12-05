Police seize ‘holiday stash’ of cash, drugs in Ohio

EUCLID — Officers were not expecting this type of “White Christmas” in Northern Ohio.

The Euclid Police Department wrote in a social media post that narcotics officers executed a search warrant on a drug trafficker.

They seized a “holiday stash” of cash and drugs so it would not make it “under anyone’s tree.”

Officers seized an assault rifle (AR) pistol, over $4,200 in cash, and 40 grams of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack.

Cash seized during drug raid Photo contributed by Euclid Police Department (via Facebook) (Euclid Police Department (via Facebook))

Assault rifle pistol seized during drug raid Photo contributed by Euclid Police Department (via Facebook) (Euclid Police Department (via Facebook))

