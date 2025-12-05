Ohio records temperatures below zero for the first time this season

DAYTON — Good Friday morning, everyone! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you early on this bitterly cold Friday morning for some of you. If you have a home weather station or even a thermometer on your vehicle, you may have briefly seen temperatures below zero early this morning.

If you watched us yesterday, we mentioned the low would likely occur just after Midnight in Dayton before temperatures slowly climbed. That is how things have panned out here in Montgomery County. The same can not be said for our friends to the north!

Local Sub-Zero

Just after 1:00 AM this morning, I noticed the sensor at Neil Armstrong Airport was reading at -2 degrees! That marked the first time the Buckeye State has recorded a low below zero this season. Thankfully, the wind was calm or we may have had a brutal wind chill out there!

The earliest we have ever recorded a low below zero in Dayton was November 30th, 1958, when the low was -2 degrees at the Dayton International Airport!

Auglaize County was not the only spot in Ohio to drop below zero this morning! I did some searching around the Buckeye State and found the Defiance Airport also had a low of -2 degrees at 3:00 AM this morning!

Ohio Sub-Zero

While neither of these two sites are officially a climate site with records going back many years, this is definitely some very cold air for early December! The average low in Dayton is 30 degrees, which shows just how far below normal these temperatures are.

Dayton Records

If we open the record books for Dayton, the coldest low for December 5th was 6 degrees back in 1901. So, it has been quite cold before during this time of the year. However, no records will be broken in Dayton. The low so far today as of 3:00 AM was 12 degrees just after Midnight before clouds moved in and temperatures climbed.